Russian lawmaker confirms Moscow paid annual fee to Council of Europe for 2019

MOSCOW, July 2. /TASS/. Moscow has already paid its annual membership fee to the Council of Europe, which had been frozen in the wake of Russia’s non-participation in its work, Russia’s State Duma Deputy Speaker Pyotr Tolstoy told TASS on Tuesday.
"Russia has paid its contribution to the Council of Europe for 2019. We keep the promises we make, regardless of what might be said or imagined about that," confirmed Tolstoy, who heads the Russian delegation to the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE).