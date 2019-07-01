Russia expects new wave of speculations about interference in US elections

MOSCOW, July 1. /TASS/. Russia is expecting that as the American presidential election campaign nears, new speculations will emerge on the alleged Russian interference in the US elections, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told the International Valdai Discussion Club on Monday.

"It remains a fact that the [US] Special Counsel [Robert Mueller's] report became an element for the US agenda," Ryabkov said. "I believe that as the next US presidential elections on November 3, 2020 near, the results of the reports will be dissected, more speculations will ensue, which could become points of reference."