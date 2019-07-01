Moscow to propose to involve Paris, London in nuclear arms reduction, senior diplomat says

MOSCOW, July 1. /TASS/. Russia has been in favor of involving France and the United Kingdom in the process of control over nuclear disarmament on a multilateral basis, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov told the Valdai International Discussion Club on Monday.

"When the task of translating the efforts on arms control moves into a practical sphere, Russia will clearly set out the issue of bringing aboard the UK and France, the key allies of the United States, whose nuclear potential is considered and accounted along with that of America when planning the NATO activities," he pointed out.

"We cannot ignore the potential of these countries, if we are to speak seriously about shifting the arms control process to a multilateral basis," Ryabkov said.