Putin arrives in Minsk to attend European Games closing ceremony

MINSK, June 30. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived in the Belarusian capital of Minsk on Sunday to attend the closing ceremony of the Second European Games.

The Russian president was invited to take part in the ceremony on June 25 by Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko.

The Second European Games’ competitions kicked off in Minsk on June 21, bringing together over 3,600 athletes from 50 countries. The Russian national team is leading in the overall medal count of the Games, racking 39 gold, 19 silver and 35 bronze medals. Belarus comes second (22-14-25), followed by Italy (11-13-11).