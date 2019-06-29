Putin invites Abe to visit Vladivostok

OSAKA /Japan/, June 29. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has invited Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to the Eastern Economic Forum scheduled to be held in Vladivostok in September.

"We will be glad to see Mr. Abe and our Japanese counterparts at the upcoming Vladivostok Eastern Economic Forum in September," he told reporters on Saturday following talks with the Japanese prime minister.

The Eastern Economic Forum will be held on September 4-6. Abe attended the event in 2016, 2017 and 2018.