Trump spoke with Putin about possible release of detained Ukrainian sailors — Kremlin

OSAKA /Japan/, June 28. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump asked Russian President Vladimir Putin during their bilateral meeting in Japan’s Osaka earlier in the day about Ukrainian sailors, detained in November on charges of violating the Russian state border, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists.

"This issue was raised by US President Trump during the talks," Peskov said. "President Putin gave the necessary explanations."

According to Peskov, Moscow states "a constructive approach of President Trump and his intention to improve a poor state of affairs in the trade and economic cooperation, which currently stands at a very low level."