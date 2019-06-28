Putin calls Russia-India-China cooperation an example of fair world order

OSAKA, June 28. /TASS/. Cooperation in the Russia-India-China format could become an example of a fair world order that rejects protectionism and illegitimate sanctions, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting with India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi and China’s leader Xi Jinping on Friday.

"In a broader context, our cooperation in the RIC (Russia-India-China) format could become an example of a modern, fair, multi-polar world order that rejects protectionism and the policy of unilateral actions and illegitimate sanctions," Putin said.

"Troika format" approvals of approaches towards the most significant issues of the agenda of key international organizations, such as the UN, BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa), the SCO (the Shanghai Cooperation Organization), and the G20 Group bring "a good effect," the Russian leader said.

"It seems that our states could jointly act in favor of strengthening the prestige of the WTO and keeping its role as a universal structure dealing with the regulation of international trade. Another important task is to jointly support the efforts of reforming the IMF," the Russian leader stressed.