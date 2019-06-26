Putin accepts resignation of Ingushetia’s head

MOSCOW, June 26. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has accepted the resignation of Head of Ingushetia, Yunus-Bek Yevkurov, who earlier addressed him with a request to step down ahead of schedule.

On Wednesday, Putin met with Yevkurov in Moscow, who briefed him on his performance as the head of the region over the past 11 years and asked for resignation personally.

"I’ll ask you to hand over everything that has been done recently to the new head, bring him up to date and help during the first days of his work," the president said.