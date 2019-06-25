Russian, German twin-city format gives way for public diplomacy, says Putin

MOSCOW, June 25. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has sent his welcome to the attendees and guests of the 15th Twin-Cities Conference of Russia and Germany, pointing to the relevance and importance of the twin-city format, the telegram was published on the Kremlin’s official website on Tuesday.

"The twin-city format is especially in demand today in the complicated stage of the intergovernmental relations. It opens up great opportunities for public diplomacy and allows to establish direct contacts between Russian and German citizens," the telegram reads.

Putin underlined that the partnership and twin-city links that bring cities and territories of Russia and Germany closer are an important element of the cooperation between the two countries.

"I am certain that you will exchange useful practical experience, hold substantial and constructive discussions, set out new forms of partnership ties and will be able to contribute greatly to strengthening of mutual understanding and trust between the people of Russia and Germany," the Russian leader added, wishing the conference participants all the best.

The 15th Twin-Cities Conference of Russia and Germany dubbed "Partnerships as a link in the Russian-German dialogue" is held in German Duren on June 25-28.