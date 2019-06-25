Putin to meet Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia at G20 summit, says Kremlin

MOSCOW, June 25. /TASS/. Active preparations for the meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman Al Saud in Osaka are being made, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Tuesday.

"Yes, contacts are planned," he said when asked whether such a meeting would take place on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Japan. Peskov added that "active" preparations are being made.

He also announced a briefing of the Russian Presidential Aide on Foreign Affairs Yuri Ushakov, who would unveil the details of the upcoming conversation. "My colleague Ushakov will give a briefing, he will traditionally speak about the program," Peskov noted.