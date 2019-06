Putin and Trump likely to meet at G20 summit in Osaka, says diplomat

MOSCOW, June 25. / TASS /. The Kremlin continues to work on preparing a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and American President Donald Trump in Osaka at the G20 summit on June 28-29, said Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov on Tuesday.

"This kind of preparation is underway, and we do not exclude the possibility that this meeting could take place," Peskov said.