Europe failed to adopt experience of Putin’s Q&A session - Kremlin

YUZHNO-SAKHALINSK, June 23. /TASS/. European countries have not decided to adopt the experience of Russia’s unique project of direct communication of citizens with the head of state, known as the Direct Line with Vladimir Putin, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Sunday.

In his interview with the program "Moscow. Kremlin. Putin" on Rossiya-1 TV channel, Peskov said: "This is a unique project for the entire world, for all world countries. I’ll tell you a very curious thing. Somewhere in 2007 or 2008, several delegations came to our administration from different European countries, who asked us to tell them how this unique live conversation between Putin and people takes place. They wanted to borrow this experience."

He explained that the Russian presidential administration’s representatives had patiently spoken for several hours about all aspects of the preparations of the Q&A session. "The hallmark of this entire chain is the president’s ability to answer direct questions for many hours. And both these delegations, which had listened to this hour-long story, said: "Thank you, we don’t think we should try this," Peskov said.

This year, Russian President Vladimir Putin held his question and answer session for the 17th time. The first such format of Putin’s communication with Russians was introduced in late 2001. Since then, the event has been held annually, except for 2004 and 2012.