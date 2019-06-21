Russian nationals visiting Georgia may face danger, Kremlin says

MOSCOW, June 21. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and the permanent members of the national Security Council have discussed the situation in Georgia, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, adding that the Foreign Ministry had been instructed to inform Russians about potential dangers they might face while visiting the country.

"The recent Russophobic provocation against Russian lawmakers, staged by extremist forces, was regarded as very dangerous," he said. "The Foreign Ministry was instructed to inform Russian nationals, including tourists who are visiting or plan to visit Georgia about potential dangers that stem from the activities of extremists," Peskov noted.