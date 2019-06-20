Relations between leaders prove important during crises, says Putin

MOSCOW, June 20. /TASS/. Relations between countries’ leaders may turn out to be a tool for building ties if interstate crises arise, Russian President Vladimir Putin said during his annual televised Q&A session.

"Often times, when tensions escalate between countries and relations collapse, relations between leaders remain actually the last tool for restoring ties, so doors must always be open in this regard," Putin said when asked why he referred even to those of his foreign counterparts who were critical about Russia as "partners."

According to Putin, such an approach is in the interests of the country and its people.