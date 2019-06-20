Putin points to spread of fake news as increasingly acute problem

The Russian leader thus responded to a proposal by translator and video-blogger Dmitry Puchkov (Goblin, 1.5 million subscribers) to introduce criminal liability for the spread of fake news.

MOSCOW, June 20. /TASS/. The problem of the spread of deliberately false information is becoming increasingly acute but it is still early to make a conclusion that the relevant law has to be toughened, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at his annual televised Q&A session on Thursday.

"The problem, indeed, exists and it is becoming ever more acute," the Russian leader said.

There was no liability for the spread of deliberately false information before and now administrative punishment has been introduced, Putin noted.

"Let us look together at the law-enforcement practice and how this is implemented in life and then it will be possible to make a conclusion on whether this is sufficient or some additional measures are needed," the president stressed.

Putin said that during preparations for the President’s annual Q&A session, the heads of federal television channels told him about bomb threat calls they were constantly receiving. Such information is also spread across enterprises, including transport operators, and large trade outlets and this both generates big financial losses and "may cause serious worry in society as a whole," he noted.

"The information related to increased radiation and something else is also spread," the head of state added.

As the Russian president stressed, the law deals precisely with the fight against the purposeful spread of deliberately false information.

On March 18, the Russian president signed a law that stipulates blocking untrue and distorting information (fake news). It supplements the list of information, the access to which may be restricted at the request of the Prosecutor General or his deputies. The law also introduces fines for the spread of fake news.