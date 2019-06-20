Russia and Ukraine should jointly solve issue on releasing citizens — Putin

"Such issues should be solved comprehensively. Before ironing out these problems, we should think about the fate of those people, who are not indifferent to us, including Russian citizens, who are in the same situation on Ukrainian soil," Putin said.

MOSCOW, June 20. /TASS/. The issue on releasing Ukrainian citizens, who are in custody in Russia, should be solved comprehensively, taking into account the decision on Russians who are behind bars in Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at Thursday’s Q&A session.

Russia’s authorities are keeping an eye on such issues, especially when they concern people, who find themselves in a challenging situation, "when they are in prisons or other such places," Putin noted.

Viktor Medvedchuk, head of the Political Council of the Opposition Platform - for Life party, is in charge of these issues in Ukraine, Putin noted. Most recently, he visited Russia to discuss the release of Ukrainian sailors, who were detained after the incident in the Kerch Strait. He also requested the release of a number of other persons, who had been convicted and placed behind bars in Russia, he said.

Three Ukrainian warships illegally entered Russia’s territorial waters in the Kerch Strait on November 25, 2018. Despite the repeated warnings and demands to stop, the Ukrainian vessels continued their way, forcing Russia to use weapons. Three Ukrainian servicemen were lightly wounded. The vessels were detained and 24 Ukrainian sailors are currently in a pre-trial detention center in Moscow.