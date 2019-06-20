Putin expects National Projects to change economic structure

MOSCOW, June 20. /TASS/. National Projects must change the structure of the economy in Russia, make it more advanced, in order to increase labor productivity and increase living standards of the population, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at his annual televised Q&A session on Thursday.

"The most important is that we need to change the structure of our economy. We need to make it a high-technology one, a digital one, so that it comprised elements of artificial intelligence, to develop drones and infrastructure. What is the purpose? To push labor productivity and secure growth of welfare of the population on that basis," Putin said.