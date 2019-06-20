Putin: Responding to biological threats requires boosting international cooperation

SOCHI, June 20. /TASS/. Moscow calls for boosting cooperation in responding to biological threats, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in a welcome address to participants in a global biosecurity conference in the Russian Black Sea resort of Sochi. The address was read out by Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov.

"The current agenda includes matters that are crucial for ensuring the well-being and sustainable development of all mankind. It primarily concerns threats related to biological and toxic weapons and the spread of dangerous infections," the address reads.

According to Putin, "Russia believes that appropriately responding to biological challenges, both natural and man-made, requires the widest possible multilateral cooperation and efforts to strengthen the relevant international mechanisms."