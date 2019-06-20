Doctrine of preemptive cyber strikes poses global threat, warns Russian diplomat

UFA, June 20. /TASS/. The doctrine of preemptive cyber strikes that some countries are promoting poses a threat to global security, Russian Special Presidential Representative for International Information Security Cooperation Andrei Krutskikh said, addressing the Tenth International Meeting of High-Level Representatives on Security Issues in the Russian city of Ufa.

"The greatest danger is that online incidents can lead to actual full-scale wars," he noted.

"The so-called doctrine of preemptive cyber strikes that some countries are promoting pose a real threat to peace and security for it legalizes the use of force in response to even alleged cyber attacks," the senior Russian diplomat added.