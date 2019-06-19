Donbass Boeing crash investigation is biased, Moscow says

MOSCOW, June 19. /TASS/. The quality of Joint Investigation Team (JIT)’s work on the case of the Malaysian Boeing crash in Donbass in 2014 confirms the biased and skewed nature of the "investigation", the statement issued by the Russian Foreign Ministry on Wednesday reads.
"Justified questions on the quality of the JIT’s work continue to arise here," the statement points out. "All this confirms the concerns expressed by Russia earlier that the process that is being carried out is biased and skewed.".
The Russian Foreign Ministry said Russia will continue to facilitate the investigation to uncover the truth about the Malaysian Airlines Boeing tragedy.
"Nevertheless, the Russian Federation will continue to cooperate with the investigation so that the truth about the MH17 flight crash can be determined and the real perpetrators could be justly punished," the statement reads.