Korean Peninsula crisis may deteriorate next year, Russian security official says

UFA, June 19. /TASS/. The situation around the Korean Peninsula may worsen in 2020 unless Washington persuades Pyongyang that it is ready to improve ties, Russian Deputy Security Council Secretary Alexander Venediktov told reporters on Wednesday.

"There is no doubt that if the State Department fails to convince Pyongyang that its intentions to improve ties with North Korea are serious, then in 2020 we will see a deterioration of the situation around the Korean Peninsula," Venediktov stressed, recalling that in April North Korean leader Kim Jong-un said the US had time until the end of this year to change its approach to talks.

The situation around the Korean Peninsula remains a major challenge for international security, he noted. "We see that Pyongyang and Washington are seeking to do steps towards settling their differences peacefully, and we can be only glad about this." Moscow has repeatedly declared its support for US President Donald Trump’s initiatives aimed at searching for compromise solutions, and welcomed the North Korean leader’s readiness to meet the US halfway, he said.

"Meanwhile, we believe that we need to pay more attention to the goals and tasks facing Pyongyang, and understand North Korea’s priorities," Venediktov said. "In particular, we should remember that earlier North Korea had been given assurances that this would be a step-by-step process and was promised international security guarantees."