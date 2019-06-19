Russia highly appreciates developing ties with Switzerland — Lavrov

MOSCOW, June 19. /TASS/. Russia values its relations with Switzerland developing in key areas, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said opening talks with his Swiss counterpart Ignazio Cassis on Wednesday.

"We value our relations, which have been on the rise in all areas, including a wide-ranging political dialogue at a high and the highest level, and also trade and economic, and investment cooperation, as well as foreign policy contacts where both Russia and Switzerland seek to encourage peaceful settlement of various conflicts," Lavrov said.