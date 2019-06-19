Russia says countries provoking humanitarian crises should be financially responsible

UFA, June 19. /TASS/. Russia suggests making the countries, which have caused conflicts around the world, financially responsible for the humanitarian crises that emerged there, First Deputy Russian Emergencies Minister Alexander Chupriyan told the tenth international meeting of high-level delegates overseeing security matters in Ufa.

"The Russian Federation suggests building a new economic model of providing international humanitarian assistance," Chupriyan said. "We believe that it should be based on the fact that the countries, which have instigated conflicts, must bear top responsibility, including financially, for providing assistance to refugees and internally displaced persons."

The official noted that this approach could become one of key ways of reducing the burden on the international humanitarian system.