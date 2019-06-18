Russia has no intelligence data on the incident in the Gulf of Oman, says Lavrov

MOSCOW, June 18. /TASS/. Russia does not have any intelligence data concerning the tanker incident in the Gulf of Oman, which took place on June 13, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview with TASS on Tuesday.

"We do not have such intelligence data," the Minister said answering the corresponding question. "We see the very vague alleged evidence provided by the United States, some video footage, some pictures, which raise serious questions even among its closest allies."

"We stand for conducting a thorough investigation of all these incidents," Lavrov underlined, adding that Tehran was supporting this from the beginning.

On June 13, two tankers caught on fire after explosions caused by a reported attack in the Gulf of Oman, the details are being investigated now. The United States pointed the finger at Iran, his statement was supported by the United Kingdom and Saudi Arabia. The Iranian Foreign Ministry has denied these accusations.