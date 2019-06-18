Putin didn’t discuss Xi Jinping’s visit to North Korea with him, Kremlin says

MOSCOW, June 18. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed the issue of the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula with Chinese President Xi Jinping, but not the upcoming visit of the Chinese leader to North Korea.

"The visit itself was not discussed, but, naturally, the issue of North Korea and the problem of the Korean Peninsula denuclearization were touched upon," Russian President’s press secretary Dmitry Peskov told reporters. In June, Xi Jinping paid a state visit to Russia and took part in the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

On Monday, the Chinese Xinhua news agency reported that the Chinese leader will pay a state visit to North Korea on June 20-21. Earlier, the Chinese Foreign Ministry commented that Xi Jinping’s visit to Pyongyang will take place in accordance with "the traditional friendly relations at the highest level, which envisages exchanges of visits.".