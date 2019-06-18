Russian, Mozambican diplomats discuss preparations for "Russia-Africa" summit

MOSCOW, June 18. /TASS/. Russian presidential special envoy for the Middle East and Africa Mikhail Bogdanov has discussed organizing the "Russia-Africa" summit with Mozambique's Deputy Foreign Minister Maria Manuela Lucas on Monday, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

"During the engaged discussion of tasks and goals for further developing multifaceted cooperation between Moscow and Maputo, the sides stressed the importance of strengthening coordination at the UN and other international platforms," the foreign ministry said. "Special attention was also paid to the topic of organizing the 'Russia-Africa' summit which will be held in October in Sochi," the ministry added.

The foreign ministry noted that Russia confirmed its support for political and social-economic transformations in Africa and emphasized the need to resolve crises in the region on the basis of the principle "African solutions to African problems."

"Moscow and Maputo confirmed their resolve to effectively involve Russian economic operators in implementing integrational projects of the African Union and Southern African Development Community," the foreign ministry added.

The first "Russia-Africa" summit will be held in Sochi on October 24. Leaders of over 50 African countries are invited to the event. The forum will be co-chaired by Russian President Vladimir Putin and Egypt's President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi.