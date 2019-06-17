Russian diplomat sure cooperation between Russian, European parliaments will be resumed

BRUSSELS, June 17. /TASS/. Russia is ready to work with the newly elected European Parliament, Russia’s Permanent Representative to the European Union Vladimir Chizhov said on Monday.

"We are ready to work with the European Parliament which has been elected. I think cooperation between the European Parliament and Russia’s Federal Assembly (parliament) will be resumed, better sooner than later," he said.

According to the Russian diplomat, the results of the elections to the European Parliament that took place on May 23-26 - decreasing popularity of Europe’s leading forces and growing support to populist parties - came as surprise neither for Russia nor for European politicians.

Commenting on the European Commission’s report on misinformation in the mass media during the European parliamentary elections that was released on June 14, Chizhov said, "The European Commission stressed that it has no evidence to prove Russia’s interference into the elections, and I am not surprised at that as there was none.".