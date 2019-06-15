Putin praises investment cooperation between Russia, Qatar

DUSHANBE, June 15. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin suggested discussing the situation in the Middle East and investment cooperation at a meeting with Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani, held on the sidelines of the summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia (CICA) in Tajikistan’s capital of Dushanbe on Saturday.

"Qatar is our important and reliable partner in the region," Putin noted. "Our investment cooperation is significant, investment funds continue active work," he added.

"The same goes for our cultural and humanitarian ties, as well as defense cooperation. I would certainly like to discuss the situation in the region as well," Putin said.

The Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia, which unites 27 countries of the region, was created at the initiative of Kazakhstan’s first President Nursultan Nazarbayev in 1992 in order to ensure peace, security and stability in Asia.