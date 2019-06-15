Putin, Erdogan hold brief conversation on CICA summit’s sidelines - Kremlin

DUSHANBE, June 15. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has held a brief conversation with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan on the sidelines of the summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia (CICA) in Tajikistan’s capital of Dushanbe, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Saturday.

"There was a brief conversation," he said in response to a question if the two leaders had had a chance to talk before the summit’s plenary session.

"There are no plans to arrange a meeting," Peskov said when asked if Putin and Erdogan might hold a bilateral meeting in Dushanbe.

The Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia, which unites 27 countries of the region, was created at the initiative of Kazakhstan’s first President Nursultan Nazarbayev in 1992 in order to ensure peace, security and stability in Asia.