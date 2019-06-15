Putin sees no alternative to resolving Korean Peninsula issue through diplomatic means

DUSHANBE, June 15. /TASS/. There is no alternative to resolving the Korean Peninsula issue through diplomatic means, Russian President Vladimir Putin said, addressing the summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia (CICA) in Tajikistan’s capital of Dushanbe on Saturday.

"As for the situation on the Korean Peninsula, there is and can be no alternative to peaceful diplomatic efforts," he pointed out.

According to Putin, this is what the Russian-Chinese roadman on resolving the issue is based on. "It is in this spirit that we held talks with Chairman of North Korea’s State Affairs Commission Kim Jong-un in Vladivostok in April," the Russian leader noted.

He emphasized that it was important for "CICA members to facilitate efforts to ease tensions on the [Korean] Peninsula and ensure security in Northeast Asia.".