Putin emphasized need to launch political reforms in Syria

DUSHANBE, June 15. /TASS/. Improving the situation in Syria requires political reforms, Russian President Vladimir Putin said, addressing the summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia (CICA) in Tajikistan’s capital of Dushanbe on Saturday.

"We believe that stabilizing the situation in Syria is crucial for ensuring security in our region," Putin noted. "It is important to pave the way for political reforms in the country as quickly as possible," he added.

Putin pointed out that with Russia’s assistance, most of Syria had been brought back under the legitimate government’s control. In addition, conditions have been created for peace-building activities and the return of refugees and displaced persons to their homes.

"Coordination between Russia, Iran and Turkey within the Astana process is producing positive results. Together, we facilitate the intra-Syrian process, including the formation and launch of the Syrian Constitutional Committee," the Russian leader emphasized.