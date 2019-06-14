Russian envoy demands that US present evidence to support words on nuclear tests in Russia

VIENNA, June 14. /TASS/. Russian Permanent Representative to International Organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov demanded on Friday that the US present evidence to support words about nuclear tests in Russia.

Ulyanov pointed out that the "US Government yesterday assessed that Russia has conducted nuclear weapons tests." This allegation was disregarded on May 29 by the Preparatory Commission for the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty Organization (CTBTO Preparatory Commission) on the basis of data of the International Monitoring System, the diplomat tweeted.

"Interesting: 2 weeks ago US said 'probably'. Now it’s affirmative. Did US get new evidence?" Ulyanov wrote.

On May 29, Ulyanov told TASS that Russia observes moratorium for carrying out nuclear tests. Thus he commented on the statement made by Director of the Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA) Robert Ashley that Russia allegedly carried out very low-yield nuclear tests. That said, the Russian permanent representative called the US moratorium for nuclear tests unreliable.

The CTBTO Preparatory Commission told TASS earlier that its specialists did not register any unusual events in Russia, and nuclear test monitoring systems operate in a regular mode.