Putin, Belarusian president plan to hold meeting soon

BISHKEK, June 14. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko have held a brief meeting on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization’s summit in Kyrgyzstan’s Bishkek to discuss pressing bilateral matters, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

According to him, the two leaders "confirmed their intention to hold a bilateral meeting in the near future." "The presidents also discussed pressing integration issues," Peskov added.

In addition, Putin and Lukashenko touched upon the upcoming second European Games set to take place in Minsk.