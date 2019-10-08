US media cease to be reliable, says Kremlin spokesman

MOSCOW, October 8. /TASS/. The US media have ceased to be a reliable source of information, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"The US media are losing their reputation as a reliable source of information amid a storm raging through America’s media space. This is why it is important to carefully assess all these reports and wait for official confirmations," the Kremlin spokesman said, commenting on media reports about Washington’s plans to withdraw from the Treaty on Open Skies.

"There have been no official statements on the matter," Peskov added.

According to the US media, House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Eliot Engel in a letter to White House National Security Adviser Robert O’Brien condemned the Trump administration’s alleged plans to withdraw from the Treaty on Open Skies. "Withdrawal risks dividing the transatlantic alliance and would further undermine America’s reliability as a stable and predictable partner when it comes to European security," Engel pointed out.

The Treaty on Open Skies was signed in Helsinki on March 24, 1992, and entered into force on January 1, 2002. The accord includes 34 countries, among them, most NATO members, Russia, Belarus, Ukraine, Georgia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Sweden and Finland. Russia ratified the Treaty on May 26, 2001. The purpose of the deal is to help build confidence through the improvement of mechanisms to control military activities and compliance with arms control agreements.