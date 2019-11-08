Russian Foreign Ministry points to collapse of post-Berlin Wall hopes

MOSCOW, November 8. /TASS/. European countries’ hope to create a united and prospering Europe without dividing lines, which emerged after the fall of the Berlin Wall, has been dashed, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a briefing on Friday.

"The Berlin Wall’s fall made people look forward to a peaceful, prospering and united Europe without dividing lines. Unfortunately, these expectations were dashed," she pointed out. "These hopes are collapsing like the Berlin Wall," Zakharova added.