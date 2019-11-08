Russian Foreign Ministry points to collapse of post-Berlin Wall hopes

MOSCOW, November 8. /TASS/. European countries’ hope to create a united and prospering Europe without dividing lines, which emerged after the fall of the Berlin Wall, has been dashed, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a briefing on Friday.
"The Berlin Wall’s fall made people look forward to a peaceful, prospering and united Europe without dividing lines. Unfortunately, these expectations were dashed," she pointed out. "These hopes are collapsing like the Berlin Wall," Zakharova added.
According to her, peace and security in Europe should be universal and indivisible. "As for foreign policy, Russia has always been and will continue following these principles, and we expect our partners to meet us halfway," the diplomat noted.
November 9 marks 30 years since the fall of the Berlin Wall, one of the symbols of the Cold War. The Berlin Wall was built in 1961 at the initiative of the German Democratic Republic’s leader Walter Ulbricht amid a massive outflow of people to West Germany. According to some data, about 1.6 mln people had fled to the West by the early 1960s.