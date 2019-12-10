Collective responsibility must not violate interests of athletes from Russia, says Peskov

MOSCOW, December 10. /TASS/. Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov has said that Russia’s main task today is to prevent violations of Russian athletes’ interests the principle of collective responsibility might entail.
"It is essential to ensure collective responsibility should not violate the interests of our athletes," he said about Monday’s decision by the WADA Executive Committee.
Peskov recalled Russian President Vladimir Putin’s statement to the effect the decision was in breach of the Olympic Charter, while the rule of collective responsibility ran counter to global legal principles.
"Currently it is essential to declare our disagreement, including the parameters that the president pointed to last night. It is most important that our athletes and the interests of our athletes are at stake. They must have a chance to compete and to maintain their qualification and be full-fledged participants in international competitions," Peskov said.
He described the doping scandal as an "unpleasant situation." He stressed that "there exist mechanisms of defending our rights as a country" and the rights of our athletes.
"These mechanisms must be employed," he concluded.
The WADA Executive Committee on December 9 stripped the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) of its compliance status. Also, it suspended Russia’s right for a period of four years to participate in major sports events, including Olympic Games and world championships (Russian athletes will be able to compete in the neutral status), and also to host and bid for hosting world championships. RUSADA has 21 days to lodge a protest. The final decision is to be made by the Court of Arbitration for Sport in Lausanne.