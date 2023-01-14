Botas in talks with Gazprom on gas discount for Turkey — Erdogan’s spokesman

ISTANBUL, January 14. /TASS/. Turkey’s state-owned company Botas and Russia’s gas giant Gazprom are holding talks for a discount on natural gas exports from Russia to Turkey, Turkish Presidential Spokesman Ibrahim Kalin said on Saturday at a meeting with foreign journalists, among whom was a TASS correspondent.

"As for the discount on gas and payment breaks, Botas has been negotiating that with Gazprom for several months. I do not know what they have been able to agree on, but I do know that they are still in contact on this issue. However, I do not know what the discount is going to be, whether it will be 25%, or more or less," Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan’s spokesman said.