MOSCOW, January 4. /TASS/. The price of gas in Europe at the start of the trading session on Wednesday fell below $750 per 1,000 cubic meters for the first time since February 18, 2022, according to London’s ICE exchange.

The price of February futures at the TTF hub in the Netherlands fell to $733 per 1,000 cubic meters, or 67 euro per MWh (based on the current euro/dollar exchange rate, ICE prices are presented in euro per MWh).