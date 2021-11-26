Ice golf tours to be organized in Baikal

IRKUTSK, November 26. /TASS/. Premium golf tours to the Baikal Lake, including for tournaments on the ice, are intended to be launched in the Irkutsk Region and Buryatia, executive of the International Center of Golf Tourism Yulia Shishenkova said on Friday.

"Not only will it be an interesting international ice golf tournament, for which two nine-hole courses will be built, but it will also be touring options to introduce foreign and Russian guests of the premium segment, golfers, to new regions for them to travel to - the Irkutsk region and Buryatia. Why are we planning to do this tournament? In order to develop new premium tourism in [Baikal] region, to attract investors for the development of this area. It may be a new kind of tourist route and tourist product for the region," she added.

Baikal already has experience of ice golf tournaments, head of the Tourism Agency of the Irkutsk Region Ekaterina Slivina said. There are just two sites with ice golf contests worldwide - Baikal and Greenland, she noted.