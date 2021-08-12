Slick in the Black Sea on image not an oil one — CPC chief executive

MOSCOW, August 12. /TASS/. A slick in the Black Sea near the oil spill area at the CPC terminal close to Novorossiysk on a photo made after a storm is not the oil one, press service of the Krasnodar regional administration said, citing CPC chief executive Nikolai Gorban.

The first appeared satellite image confirmed the oil slick area of 200 sq m and the slick on the second photo after the storm is the oil one, Gorban noted. Specialists await new area images over the day.

"We do not see any residual phenomena. We understand our responsibility and interact closely with the Federal Service for the Supervision of Natural Resources. We are holding an expert examination of the item and preparing a claim to the equipment vendor," CPC top manager said. The cause of the accident was disintegration of the inner rubber layer of the hydraulic damper being the component part of the single mooring point (SPM), he added.

"We are concerned of the situation with the oil spill in the Black Sea on August 7. Contradictory information comes about the accident scale. It is important for us to actually assess the situation - how the oil spill will affect fauna and whether there is a threat to resort areas. It is important now to take exhaustive measures for the earliest possible response to consequences and thoroughly investigate accident causes," Governor of the Krasnodar Region Veniamin Kondratyev said, cited by the press service.