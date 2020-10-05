EU will try to apply new sanctions against Russia over Navalny case, says Lavrov

MOSCOW, October 5. /TASS/. Moscow has no doubt that the EU will try to apply new unilateral sanctions against Russia over the alleged violation in the use of chemical toxic substances in the situation around blogger Alexey Navalny, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday. He was speaking at a meeting with the members of the Association of European Businesses (AEB).

Lavrov recalled that in July, "under an absolutely far-fetched pretext," the EU activated a framework regime of unilateral sanctions it created in 2019 "for violating certain cyberspace rules that no one has yet universally agreed upon."

"They decided to test this generic regime, invented last year, on Russian citizens. Without presenting any real evidence they accused them [Russian citizens] of participating in a cyber attack against the OPCW headquarters (The Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons - TASS) in the Hague," he said.

"The EU has also created another generic regime in its own circle for the violation of the use of chemical toxic substances. In short, for the use of prohibited types of chemicals, which are chemical weapons. It is designed to apply it to specific situations," he said.

"I have no doubts that now they will try to apply this regime to the situation around Alexey Navalny," Lavrov said.

He recalled that the French colleagues had recently created "a partnership against impunity in the use of chemical weapons," adding that this was done unilaterally.

"This structure is outside the UN, outside of any universal, all-approved international legal framework, but in a narrow circle of like-minded people, the so-called facts will be established. Based on these unilaterally established facts, a unilaterally established structure in the EU for punishing those who allegedly guilty of violations will take sanctions," he explained.

The top diplomat noted, all this suggests that the talk of Western colleagues about the need for everyone to respect order is "a deliberate policy" aimed at "replacing the universal international legal framework that requires consensus between all states in order to ensure that appropriate the conventions were adopted," with "unilaterally designed actions that are not legitimate."

"Of course, we are interested in establishing the truth about Alexey Navalny [case] as soon as possible, but the situation is blatant. It is developing exactly under the same scenario as the Skripal case, when the accusation was announced, but no facts were presented," the minister stressed.

Navalny’s ‘poisoning’ saga

Alexey Navalny was rushed to a local hospital in the Siberian city of Omsk on August 20 after collapsing on a Moscow-bound flight from Tomsk. He fell into a coma and was put on a ventilator in an intensive care unit. On August 22, he was airlifted to Berlin and admitted to the Charite hospital.

On September 2, Berlin claimed that having examined Navalny’s test samples, German government toxicologists had come to the conclusion that the blogger had been affected by a toxic agent belonging to the Novichok family. According to Berlin, these results were confirmed by laboratories in France and Sweden.

Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov has repeatedly said that Russia is ready for comprehensive cooperation with Germany. On September 23, he said that Moscow wanted to sort out what happened to the opposition figure, but so far Russian investigators have no facts that would indicate the presence of toxic substances in his body, especially military grade agents.