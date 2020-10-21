Situation not ripe yet for meeting of Azerbaijani, Armenian leaders, says ambassador

MOSCOW, October 21. /TASS/. For the time being it is too early to speculate about a meeting of the Azerbaijani and Armenian leaders, because the Armenian side has demonstrated destructive approaches, Azerbaijan’s ambassador to Russia Polad Bulbul-ogly told TASS in an interview after Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov’s visit to Moscow.

"As President Ilkham Aliyev has said, no such invitation has been received yet. The way I see it, the situation is not ripe yet," he said, when asked if such a meeting was discussed during Bayramov’s visit after the leaders of the two countries expressed their readiness for it in interviews to TASS. "The other side continues to demonstrate destructive approaches. It is too early to speculate about this."

"If there is such an initiative, naturally, it will be considered properly. The public at large will be notified of this, of course," Bulbul-ogly said.

Aliyev and Pashinyan earlier told TASS in interviews they were prepared for talks in Moscow on a settlement in Nagorno-Karabakh.

Aliyev declared his readiness to meet in Moscow or elsewhere to put an end to confrontation and find ways towards a settlement, but at the same time remarked he had not received such an invitation yet. Pashinyan told TASS he was ready to exert the necessary efforts, to go, meet and negotiate to resolve the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.