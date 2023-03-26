Hospital and gas pipeline damaged in LPR’s Lisichanks in shelling by Ukrainian troops

LUGANSK, March 26. /TASS/. A hospital, several residential houses and a gas pipeline were damaged in the city of Lisichansk in the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) as a result of artillery shelling by Ukrainian troops, the Lisichansk mayor’s office said on Sunday.

"Ukrainian terrorists delivered a targeted strike at the building of the Lisichansk hospital and nearby houses. A shell hit the building’ roof," it wrote on its Telegram channel.

According to the administration, several dwelling houses and a gas pipeline near the hospital were also damaged. No one was hurt.

According to the LPR’s mission to the Joint Control and Coordination Center (JCCC) for issues related to Ukraine’s war crimes, Ukrainian troops fired three 155mm shells.