MOSCOW, March 25. /TASS/. Many localities in the Kharkov Region are left without electricity, while a number of local towns and villages are experiencing intermittent water and gas supply, the head of the region’s military-civilian administration, Vitaly Ganchev, told TASS on Saturday.

"Many localities are seeing power outages, while some areas have been without water or even gas. We have not been able to rectify the situation yet," he lamented. Meanwhile, local officials have been providing all sorts of assistance to those seeking to leave the safety jeopardized areas, he assured.

According to Ganchev, Kiev has been forcibly evacuating civilians from near Kupyansk under the guise of a rescue operation in order to transfer the abandoned households and flats to the Ukrainian army and mercenaries. Besides, Ganchev says, locals have still been hitting Lepestok anti-personnel mines being dropped by Ukrainian forces on localities in the Kharkov Region. Dozens have been injured already.

The official reported earlier that a total of some 70,000 people had fled the Kharkov Region.

Last September, Russia’s top brass said that the Russian troops stationed at Balakleya and Izyum in the Kharkov Region had been regrouped and redeployed to the Donetsk direction in order to step up efforts there. The region’s military-civilian administration announced an evacuation.