DONETSK, March 25. /TASS/. An elderly man was killed in Friday’s attack on the village of Kirillovka near Volnovakha in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), the town’s rescue service reported on Saturday.

"Yesterday, on March 24, a man born in 1941 was killed in an attack on the village of Kirillovka," the Volnovakha rescue service said in a report.

Earlier reports said another civilian was killed in the DPR on Friday, namely a woman in the village of Nikolskoye.