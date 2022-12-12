Almost 30 houses damaged in Donetsk on Monday as a result of Ukraine’s shelling

DONETSK, December 12./TASS/. Almost 30 private and apartment houses in Donetsk were damaged after Ukrainian troops shelled the city on Monday, the DPR mission to the Joint Control and Coordination Center for issues related to Ukraine’s war crimes reports.

According to the mission, eight multi-story residential buildings and two private houses were damaged in the Voroshilovsky district, another 13 private houses and an apartment building were damaged in the Kuibyshevsky district, and five more apartment buildings were hit in the Kievsky district.

In addition, eight private houses sustained damage in Gorlovka.

Ukrainian troops have been bombarding Donetsk throughout the day. Several neighborhoods came under the fire from Grad multiple rocket launchers. Three people were killed and one was wounded.