Russian army establishes peaceful life in liberated areas of LPR, DPR, Ukraine — Shoigu

MOSCOW, August 2. /TASS/. The Russian servicemen are actively involved in establishing peaceful life in liberated areas, settlements of the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics (DPR and LPR) and Ukraine, Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu said at a conference call on Tuesday.

"A total of about 1,400 humanitarian actions were carried out, during which more than 50,500 tonnes of supplies were delivered. In the liberated territories, military builders are restoring civilian infrastructure at a high rate," Shoigu said.

He noted that a water conduit with a total length of about 90 kilometers was built in the shortest possible time. It provides a water supply of up to 50,000 cubic meters for residents of Donetsk and adjacent areas.

"The construction of two more water conduits of 60 kilometers for the population of the DPR and LPR is underway," the minister said.

According to him, vital facilities are being erected and reconstructed as planned. "Among them are 12 residential buildings for more than a thousand apartments, two multifunctional medical centers with a total capacity of 260 beds, as well as the Emergency Ministry’s administrative and rescue center," Shoigu said.