Israeli military pounding Rafah with massive strikes — report

DUBAI, June 23. /TASS/. The Israel Defense Forces is carrying out massive strikes on the town of Rafah in southern Gaza on Sunday morning, Al Jazeera television reported.

The IDF is stepping up its attacks on Rafah, launching airstrikes and shelling the city, according to the report. The Israeli military is blowing up residential buildings, while helicopters and tanks are fighting in the central part of the city, the report said.

The situation in the Middle East sharply escalated following an incursion of Hamas militants from the Gaza Strip into Israel on October 7, accompanied by killings of residents of Israeli settlements near the border and taking more than 200 hostages, including children, women and elderly people. Hamas cast the attack as a response to Israeli actions against the Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem. Israel declared a complete siege of the Gaza Strip and started striking the enclave and parts of Lebanon and Syria. Afterward, the IDF started a ground operation in Gaza. Clashes are also taking place in the West Bank.