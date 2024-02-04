Search and rescue operation in Lisichansk over — Russian emergencies ministry

MOSCOW, February 4. /TASS/. The search and rescue operation following Ukraine’s strike on Lisichansk is over, a spokesman for the Russian emergencies ministry told TASS.

"The search and rescue operation at the collapsed bakery in Lisichansk has been completed," he said.

On February 3, Ukrainian troops attacked the city of Lisichansk in the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) with HIMARS rockets, which hit a bakery house killing 28 civilians, including one child. Ten people were rescued from under the rubble. LPR head Leonid Pasechnik has declared a day of mourning.