MOSCOW, June 6. /TASS/. One half of spans of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant (HPP) collapsed as a result of strikes overnight, the emergency services told TASS.

"Already 14 out of 28 spans of the Kakhovka HPP have collapsed and the destruction continues," a source in the services said.

Overnight on Tuesday, Ukrainian troops delivered a strike on the power generating facility presumably using an Olkha multiple-launch rocket system. The bombardment destroyed valves and caused uncontrolled dumping of water downstream. The flood zone may affect 80 residential communities.